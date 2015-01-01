Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Multifactorial falls risk assessment tools (FRATs) can be an effective falls prevention method for older adults, but are often underutilized by health care professionals (HCPs). This study aims to enhance the use and implementation of multifactorial FRATs by combining behavioral theory with the user-centered design (UCD) method of personas construction. Specifically, the study aimed to (1) construct personas that are based on external (i.e., needs, preferences) and intrinsic user characteristics (i.e., behavioral determinants); and (2) use these insights to inform requirements for optimizing an existing Dutch multifactorial FRAT (i.e., the 'Valanalyse').



METHODS: Survey data from HCPs (n = 31) was used to construct personas of the 'Valanalyse.' To examine differences between clusters on 68 clustering variables, a multivariate cluster analysis technique with non-parametric analyses and computational methods was used. The aggregated external and intrinsic user characteristics of personas were used to inform key design and implementation requirements for the 'Valanalyse,' respectively, whereby intrinsic user characteristics were matched with appropriate behavior change techniques to guide implementation.



RESULTS: Significant differences between clusters were observed in 20 clustering variables (e.g., behavioral beliefs, situations for use). These variables were used to construct six personas representing users of each cluster. Together, the six personas helped operationalize four key design requirements (e.g., guide treatment-related decision making) and 14 implementation strategies (e.g., planning coping responses) for optimizing the 'Valanalyse' in Dutch geriatric, primary care settings.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that theory- and evidence-based personas that encompass both external and intrinsic user characteristics are a useful method for understanding how the use and implementation of multifactorial FRATs can be optimized with and for HCPs, providing important implications for developers and eHealth interventions with regards to encouraging technology adoption.

