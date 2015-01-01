|
Citation
|
Groos SS, Linn AJ, Kuiper JI, van Schoor NM, van der Velde N, van Weert JCM. Int. J. Med. Inform. 2024; 186: e105420.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38518678
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Multifactorial falls risk assessment tools (FRATs) can be an effective falls prevention method for older adults, but are often underutilized by health care professionals (HCPs). This study aims to enhance the use and implementation of multifactorial FRATs by combining behavioral theory with the user-centered design (UCD) method of personas construction. Specifically, the study aimed to (1) construct personas that are based on external (i.e., needs, preferences) and intrinsic user characteristics (i.e., behavioral determinants); and (2) use these insights to inform requirements for optimizing an existing Dutch multifactorial FRAT (i.e., the 'Valanalyse').
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioral theory; Implementation; Multifactorial falls risk assessment tools; Personas; User-centered design