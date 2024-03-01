SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khosrosereshki F, Moaveni B. ISA Trans. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Instrument Society of America, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.isatra.2024.03.009

38519382

This paper develops a nonlinear Discrete-Event (DE) model for Intersecting Lines (ILs) of a Subway Network (SN). A class of Monte Carlo (MC) methods based on repeated random values is employed to validate the model. Model validation is performed by generating random values for delay rates and external disturbances. After model validation, a Robust State Feedback (RSF) controller is designed to compensate the delays caused by disturbances. Simulations are performed based on the characteristics and actual data of lines 2 and 4 of the Tehran subway to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed approach. Simulation results show the accuracy and proper performance of the proposed model. In addition, the closed-loop responses demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed RSF controller for centralized and decentralized control configurations.


Language: en

Centralized and decentralized control configurations; Model validation; Monte Carlo (MC) method; Robust State Feedback (RSF) control; Subway Traffic Network (STN)

