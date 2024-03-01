|
Chan SKW, Zhou LF, Cai J, Liao Y, Huang Y, Deng ZY, Liu YJ, Chen XC, Gao R, Zhang XF, Tao YQ, Zhou L, Deng XP, Liu B, Ran MS. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38518855
Suicide was the fourth leading cause of mortality among 15-29 years old in 2019 (World Health Organization, 2021) and constitute a major public health burden particularly in the youth population. Suicide behaviors, including deliberate self-harm (DSH) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), predict future suicide attempts and suicide in child and adolescents (Zahl and Hawton, 2004; Wilkinson et al., 2011; Aggarwal et al., 2017; Song et al., 2022). While DSH was used to denote self-injury behaviors with or without suicidal intent that have non-fatal outcomes, NSSI was employed to describe the deliberate damage to body tissue of oneself without suicidal intent (Muehlenkamp et al., 2012; Samari et al., 2020). DSH and NSSI are also closely related with poor mental health conditions such as depression and substance misuse (Zahl and Hawton, 2004; Moran et al., 2015). Despite the worldwide prevalence of suicide behaviors, differential prevalence of DSH and NSSI of regions with different culture, ethnicity and socioeconomic status have been reported. A recent meta-analysis found non-western countries and low- and middle-income countries have higher aggregate prevalence of DSH and NSSI (Lim et al., 2019). Therefore, exploring risk factors of suicide behaviors of youth in the low- and middle-income regions would provide crucial insight to inform the development of preventive strategies of suicide behaviors such as NSSI and thus reduce suicide death among the most vulnerable group.
Adolescent and youth; COVID-19; Developmental stages; Mental health; Non-suicidal self-injury