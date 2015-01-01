Abstract

AIMS: To evaluate the relationship between diabetes treatment status and occupational accidents.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using an online questionnaire survey completed in March 2022 among workers aged 20 years or older. The questionnaire included questions about diabetes treatment status and occupational accidents. The association between the treatment status of diabetes and occupational accidents was examined using a logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The study included 25,756 participants with no diabetes, 1,364 participants receiving diabetes treatment, 177 participants who had interrupted diabetes treatment, and 396 participants who needed diabetes treatment but had not seen a doctor. Compared with those with diabetes treatment, the odds ratio of occupational accidents among participants without diabetes was 0.40 (95% CI: 0.32-0.49), the odds ratio among participants with interrupted diabetes treatment was 4.15 (95% CI: 2.86-6.01), and the odds ratio among participants who needed diabetes treatment but had not seen a doctor was 1.25 (95% CI: 0.89-1.77).



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that diabetes treatment status was related to occupational accidents, and it may be important for workers with diabetes to be supported to balance their diabetes management and their work commitments.

