BACKGROUND AND AIMS: This study utilized the Noldus PhenoTyper Home Cage Monitoring system (HCM) to assess the behavioral and cognitive changes of experimental closed-head mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Seventy-nine adult male ICR mice were subjected to either a sham procedure or closed-head mTBI using the weight-drop model. Seven days post-injury, separate cohorts of mice underwent either a non-cognitive or cognitive home cage assessment, a treadmill fatigue test, or the open field test.



RESULTS: mTBI significantly influenced habituation behavior and circadian wheel-running activity. Notably, mTBI mice exhibited an increased frequency of visits to the running wheel, but each visit was shorter than controls. No significant differences between the groups in discrimination or reversal learning performance were observed. However, during the reversal learning stage, mTBI mice performed similarly to their initial discrimination learning levels, suggesting an abnormally faster rate of reversal learning.



CONCLUSION: Home cage monitoring is a valuable tool for studying the subtle effects of mTBI, complementing traditional assays. The automated evaluation of habituation to novel stimuli (e.g., novel environment) could serve as a potentially sensitive tool for assessing mTBI-associated behavioral deficits.

