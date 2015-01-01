Abstract

Gait disorders are a disabling feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). To avoid falls, people with PD should be able to adequately adapt their gait. This requires correct response inhibition and integration of visual information. In this small pilot study, we investigated PD-related impairments in gait adaptability and the influence of ocular disorders thereon. Compared with controls, persons with PD were less able to adapt their gait in unexpected situations (U = 21.5, p = 0.013), with only a small influence of ocular disorders on precision stepping (U = 6, p = 0.012 in the ML-direction and in the AP-direction, (U = 20, p = 0.456). This shows that people with PD have more difficulty with precision stepping than healthy controls and experience more problems with adapting their gait. We found only a small impact of ocular disorders on successfully execute precision stepping. The ability to adapt gait, particularly in challenging environmental conditions or with impaired vision, may provide a useful assessment and training option for fall prevention in PD.

Language: en