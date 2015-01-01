Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Young sexual minority women (SMW; e.g., lesbian, bisexual women) are at increased risk for heavy drinking, though SMW in relationships may be at less risk than those who are single. The current study examined how SMW partners influence drinking in the moment, if own intentions predict drinking beyond partner influence and if this association is moderated by partner influence, and if own drinking motives moderate partner influence.



METHOD: Young adult same-sex female couples (N = 162 couples) were recruited to participate in a 14-day daily diary study where they reported each morning their drinking intentions, motives, and behavior as well as whether their partner was present during drinking occasions.



RESULTS: Findings from multilevel structural equation models revealed that own intentions and select partner influences (i.e., intentions, drinking) were uniquely linked to a greater quantity of drinking at the within-subject level. Significant interactions between own intentions and partner intentions, and between partner intentions and select drinking motives (social and enhancement) on same-day alcohol use were found at the within-subject level.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that partner influences have a strong effect on drinking at the daily level, and can be strengthened or weakened when drinking for specific reasons. These findings expand on prior daily diary research on the effects of drinking motives by examining how these processes unfold in same-sex female couples and their intersection with partner intentions.

Language: en