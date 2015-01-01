Abstract

OBJECTIVE: External consent communication and internal consent feelings may be influenced by alcohol consumption. However, whether the way someone communicates sexual consent differs when alcohol is or is not involved is not well understood. The goal of this study was to assess the within and between person effects of alcohol use, gender, and sexual identity on internal and external consent.



METHOD: Young adults (n = 375) completed a 10-minute web administered survey about their internal and external consent in a recent alcohol and non-alcohol involved sexual encounter. External consent included five different behaviors to communicate consent. We conducted a repeated measures ANOVA to assess the within and between person effects of alcohol use, gender, and sexual identity on internal and external consent.



RESULTS: Internal consent did not differ across sexual experiences or identities. In alcohol involved encounters, there was a decreased use of implicit communication. Heterosexual women used more verbal communication during alcohol encounters than sober encounters. Compared with men, women used more nonverbal and implicit communication across encounters.



DISCUSSION: Alcohol use did not influence internal consent and was associated with a reduced use of implicit communication. The disinhibiting effects of alcohol may lead people to feeling more confident and open about expressing their sexual desires. Affirmative consent initiatives can use findings to encourage more clear communication and continue to educate on gender differences in sexual consent.

Language: en