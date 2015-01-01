|
Citation
|
Marcantonio TL, Cao C, Leone RM, Cropsey K. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38517758
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: External consent communication and internal consent feelings may be influenced by alcohol consumption. However, whether the way someone communicates sexual consent differs when alcohol is or is not involved is not well understood. The goal of this study was to assess the within and between person effects of alcohol use, gender, and sexual identity on internal and external consent.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol use; external sexual consent; gender identity; internal sexual consent; sexual assault; sexual identity