Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Initial interaction with health care system presents an important opportunity to provide substance use disorder (SUD) rehabilitation in the form of mental health services (MHSs). This study aims to identify predictors of receipt of MHSs among adult trauma patients with SUD and positive drug screen.



METHODS: In this analysis of 2017-2021 American College of Surgeons-Trauma Quality Improvement Program (ACS TQIP), adult(≥18 y) patients with SUD and positive drug screen who survived the hospital admission were included. Outcomes measure was the receipt of MHS. Poisson regression analysis with clustering by facility was performed to identify independent predictors of receipt of MHS.



RESULTS: 128,831 patients were identified of which 3.4% received MHS. Mean age was 41 y, 76% were male, 63% were White, 25% were Black, 12% were Hispanic, and 82% were insured. Median injury severity score was 9, and 54% were managed at an ACS level I trauma center. On regression analysis, female gender (aOR = 1.17, 95% CI = 1.09-1.25), age ≥65 y (aOR = 0.98, 95% CI = 0.97-0.99), White race (aOR = 1.37, 95% CI = 1.28-1.47), Hispanic ethnicity (aOR = 0.84, 95% CI = 0.76-0.93), insured status (aOR = 1.22, 95% CI = 1.13-1.33), and management at ACS level I trauma centers (aOR = 1.47, 95% CI = 1.38-1.57) were independent predictors of receipt of MHS.



CONCLUSIONS: Race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic factors predict the receipt of MHS in trauma patients with SUD and positive drug screens. It is unknown if these disparities affect the long-term outcomes of these vulnerable patients. Further research is warranted to expand on the contributing factors leading to these disparities and possible strategies to address them.

