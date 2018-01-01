|
Citation
|
Diédhiou BB, Diatta A, Mbodj PM, Ndiaye M. Mali Med. 2022; 37(4): 66-70.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Société Médicale du Mali)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38514985
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Richard-Toll social security fund agency ranks second in terms of declaration of work accidents (WA) in Senegal. In view of this and in the absence of a study that is interested in this subject, we initiated this work, the aim of which was to study these WA declared in the said agency.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Accident de travail; caisse sécurité; Senegal; Sénégal; Social Security Fund; sociale; Work accident