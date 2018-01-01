SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Diédhiou BB, Diatta A, Mbodj PM, Ndiaye M. Mali Med. 2022; 37(4): 66-70.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Société Médicale du Mali)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38514985

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Richard-Toll social security fund agency ranks second in terms of declaration of work accidents (WA) in Senegal. In view of this and in the absence of a study that is interested in this subject, we initiated this work, the aim of which was to study these WA declared in the said agency.

METHODOLOGY: This was a retrospective and descriptive study carried out from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020. The parameters studied were the socio-professional information of the victims and the characteristics of the accidents.

RESULTS: A total of 1,071 workplace accidents were recorded. The average age of the victims was 37.1 years old. Agricultural workers and laborers were more concerned (95.5%). Site accidents accounted for 95% of cases. Lesions were mainly wounds (83.3%) and were benign in 98.2% of cases. The machete was incriminated in 48.5% of cases. Accidents occurred while cutting sugar cane in 81% of cases. The Senegalese sugar company was the main reporter (99%) and 84.4% of accidents were recorded periodically from December to May.

CONCLUSION: Work accidents are a reality in the Senegalese sugar company. Studies are urgently needed to better understand this issue. The purpose was to strengthen pre-existing prevention programs.


Language: fr

Keywords

Accident de travail; caisse sécurité; Senegal; Sénégal; Social Security Fund; sociale; Work accident

