Abstract

BACKGROUND The main causes of accidental trauma in children include road traffic accidents (RTAs) and falling from height (FFH). Rapid and accurate assessment of severity of injury is required to guide effective management. This retrospective study aimed to compare the Glasgow Coma Score (GCS), Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS), and Injury Severity Score (ISS) and outcomes for 118 pediatric trauma patients at a single Emergency Department (ED) in Turkey. MATERIAL AND METHODS Patients admitted to Ankara City Hospital due to high-energy trauma between November 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020 were analyzed retrospectively. Data for 118 patients with trauma by major mechanisms, aged 0-17, were collected. Demographic characteristics, trauma-related characteristics, outcomes, and GCS, PTS, and ISS values were compared. It was examined whether there was a relationship between trauma severity and prognosis. In this context, trauma severity was defined by these scores.



RESULTS Of the 118 admitted patients, 66 (55.9%) were discharged from the ED, 33 (28%) were transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), and 19 (16.1%) were admitted to non-ICU departments in the hospital. With hospitalization, patients with thoracic trauma (P<0.001; OR 11.1; 95% CI 3.0-40) and patients with abdominal trauma (P=0.003; OR 4.0; 95% CI 1.5-10.8) were discharged significantly less frequently than patients with other types of trauma. Patients with low ISS (P<0.001) and high PTS (P<0.001) were discharged more often. The relationship between diagnosis and hospitalization was significant (P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS RTA and FFH are the leading trauma mechanisms in children. Boys experience more trauma. ISS and PTS provide accurate predictions of severe and poor prognosis in pediatric trauma cases.

