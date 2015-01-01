Abstract

Child abuse, by definition parents and other family members, caregivers, or any adult he does not know culturally inappropriate, harmful to the child described, inhibiting growth and development, or exposure to a restrictive behavior. This study aims to evaluate the capabilities of pediatricians and pedodontists in identifying and managing child abuse and neglect within healthcare settings, a crucial responsibility for professionals across various medical disciplines. Questionnaire was performed on 53 pediatricians and 89 pedodontists. Utilizing a 28-item expert-designed electronic questionnaire, the study solicited responses from pediatricians and pedodontists to assess their demographic characteristics, professional experience, and self-perceived competence in this critical area. The results indicate that 42% of the participating healthcare providers have encountered at least one case of child abuse and neglect. Notably, pedodontists displayed a higher level of uncertainty in identifying abuse and neglect cases compared to pediatricians. Furthermore, participants who had a higher level of self-perceived competence were significantly more willing to identify and manage cases, although this self-assessment did not correlate with their actual skills or level of willingness to intervene effectively. The study concludes that there is a pressing need for specialized training programs tailored to enhance the skill sets of healthcare providers in identifying and managing child abuse and neglect. These programs should encompass not only academic knowledge but also practical applications and psychosocial support techniques to ensure a holistic approach to combating this serious issue.

Language: en