Abstract

Paediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) can adversely impact families, and it is widely accepted that families should be involved in the rehabilitation of children/adolescents with ABI. However, there is limited guidance about how to best involve families in paediatric ABI rehabilitation. Several programmes involving the families of children/adolescents with ABI have been developed, but there are no published reviews outlining their characteristics. This scoping literature review aimed to synthesize information about these programmes and develop an understanding of how families are involved in them. Four databases were systematically searched to identify sources of evidence that described programmes in paediatric ABI rehabilitation that involve family members. One hundred and eight sources of evidence describing 42 programmes were included. Programmes were categorized as: service coordination (n = 11), psychosocial (n = 17), support groups (n = 4), training/instruction (n = 9), and education (n = 1). Families' involvement in these programmes varied across programme development, delivery, and evaluation stages. The findings of this scoping literature review outline how families can be involved in paediatric ABI rehabilitation. While this review outlines many approaches to supporting families, it also highlights the need for models of family-centred care to better articulate how clinicians and services can involve families in paediatric ABI rehabilitation.

