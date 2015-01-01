Abstract

Whether mundane or meaningful, interpersonal encounters are prerequisites for (and have a significant impact on) many occupations. This study sought to understand the interpersonal impact and occupational relevance of encounters, through exploring encounters between bus drivers and disabled passengers. The Person-Environment-Occupation-Performance (PEOP) Model was applied as part of a Framework Analysis, separately examining bus driver and disabled passenger data. The Interpersonal-Person-Environment-Occupation-Performance (I-PEOP) Model prototype was then developed to enable simultaneous exploration of the factors impacting such encounters. Application of the I-PEOP and PEOP Models found encounters between bus drivers and disabled passengers were pivotal to the exclusion or inclusion of disabled passengers in their communities. Understanding the occupational relevance of encounters, and the factors that determine their interpersonal impact, prompts occupational therapists to identify and address how intersectionality, power dynamics, occupational roles, and inter-perceptions impact an individual's community mobility and inclusion.

Language: en