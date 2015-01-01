SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miłow JJ, Joźwiak J. Pol. Merkuriusz Lek. 2024; 52(1): 128-131.

(Copyright © 2024, MEDPRESS - Polskiego Towarzystwa Lekarskiego)

10.36740/Merkur202401119

38518244

A 19-year-old female involved in a traffic accident presented to the Emergency Room (ER) with no trauma-related symptoms but a palpable mass in the epigastrium. Imaging revealed a massive trichobezoar causing gastric perforation. Urgent laparotomy was performed, and a 1.5-kilogram bezoar was removed, along with repairing coexisting gastric ulcers. The patient had a history of trichophagia, suggesting a psychiatric association. This case highlights the potential of trichobezoars to cause gastric perforation, even in patients admitted for unrelated reasons. CT-scan proves effective in diagnosing such cases. While a traffic accident might be a plausible cause, the presence of a bezoar can elevate the risk of complications. Psychiatric evaluation is recommended when trichophagia is identified. The study underscores the need for vigilance in unexpected scenarios, demonstrating the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in managing such cases.


gastric perforation; psychiatric disorders; traffic accident; trichobezoar; trichophagia

