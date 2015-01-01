Abstract

Exposure to violence increases young peoples' risk of developing mental and physical health problems. Chronic stress-related upregulation of innate immune system activity and the development of low-grade inflammation may partially underlie this health risk. However, much of the previous research has been limited to cross-sectional studies utilizing between-person analytic designs, susceptible to confounding by unmeasured factors. In this six-wave panel study of N=157 female adolescents and young adults, we tested within-person associations between interpersonal violence exposure and multiple measures of inflammatory activity. Ex vivo culture studies suggested that participants' immune cells were more reactive to microbial stimulation and less sensitive to inhibition by glucocorticoids after violence. Numbers of circulating monocyte cells increased after violence, but serum levels of interleukin-6 and c-reactive protein did not.



FINDINGS from this within-person analysis suggest that violence exposure up-regulates innate immune system activity during adolescence and young adulthood in ways that may increase mental and physical health risk.

Language: en