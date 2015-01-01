Abstract

When testing earthquake simulation shaking tables, it is commonly assumed that the test load, table, and actuator are integrated, which differs significantly from the actual situation and negatively impacts the accuracy of system waveform reproduction. This paper simplifies the connection between the three as a spring-damping model for simulation modeling. The effects of different load mass, different connection intrinsic frequency, different connection damping ratios, and other factors on the control performance of the system are analyzed, and based on the results of the analysis, a method to improve the effects of the connection characteristics on the performance of the system, called flexible connection reaction force compensation algorithm, is proposed. Resonance peaks caused by flexible connections reduce the effective bandwidth. To broaden the bandwidth and enhance system stability, the paper introduces a flexible connection force compensation algorithm based on a multi-parameter control algorithm to compensate for the interaction force caused by the connection characteristics. This compensation strategy expands the effective bandwidth, eliminates resonance peaks, improves the waveform correlation coefficient (CC), and reduces the root-mean-square error (RMSE).

Language: en