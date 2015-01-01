|
Citation
Miao Q, Chen X, Lan F, Zhao X, Zhang W, Zhang M, Liu D, Song Z, Liu D, Zhao W, Li D. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38517312
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This article reports two accidents caused by defective Takata airbags ruptured, which led to the deaths of the drivers. This is the first public report on the deaths caused by Takata airbags in China.
Language: en
Keywords
Inflator; propellant; PSAN; recall; Takata