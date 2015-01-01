|
Fu C, Li C, Wan X, Yang Y, Zhang S, Hu J. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38516894
Although numerous factors have been found to influence postpartum depression (PPD), no previous meta-analysis have systematically explored whether it is affected by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). This study aimed to explore the influence of ACEs and their subtypes on PPD. A systematic literature search was conducted using Web of Science, PubMed, Embase, Wan Fang, China Science and Technology Journal Database, Chinese Biomedical Database, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure, and literature was screened according to inclusion and exclusion criteria.
child abuse; mental health and violence; physical abuse; sexual abuse