Abstract

Although numerous factors have been found to influence postpartum depression (PPD), no previous meta-analysis have systematically explored whether it is affected by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). This study aimed to explore the influence of ACEs and their subtypes on PPD. A systematic literature search was conducted using Web of Science, PubMed, Embase, Wan Fang, China Science and Technology Journal Database, Chinese Biomedical Database, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure, and literature was screened according to inclusion and exclusion criteria.



METHODological quality assessment and data extraction were performed on the included studies. A random-effects model was used to pool the effects. In total, 24 studies were included, and 73 independent effects were extracted from them. The meta-analysis revealed that ACE was a risk factor for PPD (odds ratio [OR] = 2.31, 95% confidence interval [CI] [2.04, 2.63]). The subgroup analysis results showed that emotional abuse was the ACE subtype most strongly related to the occurrence of PPD (OR = 2.95, 95% CI [2.08, 4.20]), followed by emotional neglect (OR = 2.87, 95% CI [1.89, 4.36]) and sexual abuse (OR = 2.81, 95% CI [1.93, 4.09]). In addition, family member incarceration (OR = 2.62, 95% CI [1.51, 4.54]), physical abuse (OR = 2.31, 95% CI [1.67, 3.19]), and physical neglect (OR = 2.15, 95% CI [1.36, 3.39]) also have strong effects on PPD. ACE is a risk factor for PPD. Early screening of ACE plays an important role in the prevention and intervention of PPD.

