Abstract

Although traditionally considered a male bastion, higher education in India is attracting more women who seek professional and career advancement. However, the prevalence of overt and covert discrimination, sexual harassment, and violence within academia continues to victimize women. India's traditional patriarchal society, structured on gender stereotypes, bias and inequity, impacts at all levels. Within the above contexts, this study analyzes secondary data on the prevalence of sexual harassment and gender-based violence against women within academia in India, and seeks to understand its contextual dynamics and dimensions. The authors conclude that despite many legislations, constitutional guarantees and governmental guidelines, female students, faculty, and staff within academia face considerable sexual harassment and violence that threatens to limit the progression of women toward academic pursuits as well as attainment of leadership in society.

