Abstract

Violence against LGBTIQ+ youth affects 58% of LGBTIQ+ individuals and occurs in all sectors of society, including universities. However, students from different disciplines may experience this violence differently. This article explores for the first time in Spain, the differences in the prevalence of violence against LGBTIQ+ community in university students depending on their discipline. This research was conducted through a survey carried out in 2019 with a sample of 571 students from 6 universities. The results indicate significant differences in the prevalence of some forms of LGBTIQ+ violence depending on the discipline, which may be caused by differences in the identification of these forms of violence and by experiences of previous trainings.

Language: en