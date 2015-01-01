Abstract

Narrative therapy is an evidence-based therapeutic intervention that can help address trauma experienced by women who have experienced violence. Narrative therapists open up new perspectives for their clients by examining moments of strength, vitality, and autonomy, which are often hidden in stories about oppression, suffering, and marginalization. Dalit women who participated in the research revealed how the stories opened up new possibilities for constructing unique narratives. A multiple case study design was used to elicit the responses of female survivors with severe mental illness to physical, sexual, and psychological abuse perpetrated by Dalit and higher caste men.

