Javidi H, Widman L, Evans-Paulson R, Lipsey N. J. Sex Res. 2023; 60(8): 1148-1158.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality)
35316114
Sexual satisfaction is an important part of sexual health. Recently, efforts have been underway to better understand what factors contribute to positive sexual experiences among young adults. One factor may be sexual consent. This study aimed to explore individual and interactive effects of two distinct, but related dimensions of sexual consent - internal consent and affirmative external consent - on young adults' feelings of sexual satisfaction following their most recent sexual intercourse experience. Participants were 294 young adults (ages 18-25, Mage = 23.7; 59% women) recruited from Amazon's MTurk.
Language: en