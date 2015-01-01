|
Chen W, Hammett JF, Stewart RJD, Kirwan M, Davis KC. J. Sex Res. 2024; 61(3): 399-413.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality)
37158996
Condom use resistance (CUR) refers to practices used to obtain unprotected sex with a partner who wishes to use a condom. Coercive CUR is a manipulative and aggressive form of CUR, which is associated with detrimental mental, physical, and sexual health consequences. This review synthesizes quantitative evidence on the prevalence and correlates of experiencing coercive CUR. A systematic approach, including title, abstract, and full-text review, was used to identify relevant empirical studies. Thirty-seven articles met the inclusion criteria. Prevalence of experiencing coercive CUR ranged from 0.1% to 59.5%. Significant correlates of receiving coercive CUR included interpersonal violence, sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnosis, emotional stress, and drug use. Importantly, vulnerable populations (e.g., racial/ethnic minorities, men who have sex with men, sex workers) and people with low perceived control and resistive efficacy (i.e., the ability to say "no") had an increased likelihood of experiencing coercive CUR.
