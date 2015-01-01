Abstract

Sexual consent among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) has not been thoroughly documented in the academic literature. Research has suggested that GBMSM incur a greater risk for experiencing non-consensual sexual experiences (NSEs) compared to heterosexual, cis-gendered men. Despite the high prevalence of NSEs impacting this population, little research has been conducted on how GBMSM cope after NSEs. The purpose of this study was to examine how GBMSM cope following NSEs. Responses were analyzed from 206 GBMSM, aged 18-77 (M = 31.84), recruited across Canada. Participants completed an online survey, answering open-ended questions on experiences of NSEs and how they coped afterward. Guidelines for thematic analysis were followed to analyze the responses, indicating that GBMSM cope both maladaptively (e.g., avoidance, withdrawal from social networks and sexual relationships) and adaptively (e.g., seeking therapy, social support) following NSEs. Some participants were affected by and needed to cope with their NSEs over a longer term (e.g., ongoing rumination, enjoying sexual and intimate relationships less). Participants used a range of coping skills and showed openness to reach out for help from formal and informal sources, but also noted that resources were not always accessible or culturally sensitive to GBMSM's needs. Responses are discussed in the context of barriers to effective coping, such as perceptions of masculinity and maladaptive sexual scripts.

