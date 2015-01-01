Abstract

Smartphone-based dating applications like Grindr are popular among men who have sex with men (MSM), and it is common for MSM to engage in sexual activity with other users. Despite this, there is limited research on MSM's negotiations of consent for online sexual interactions and in-person sexual encounters. This study examined MSM's understandings and practices of consent on dating apps and in person. Interpretative phenomenological analysis of 25 interviews with MSM dating app users revealed that many participants could identify key aspects of consent but did not always apply those understandings to their own practices. For online sexual interactions, some participants viewed consent as connecting to a dating app - a practice I term "clickable consent" - while other participants viewed consent as continuous and communicated consent in explicit and implicit ways. Although all participants negotiated consent online in preparation for an in-person sexual encounter, some renegotiated consent in person with explicit or non-explicit communication, while others did not renegotiate consent in person.



RESULTS shed light on how MSM's online conversations impact their in-app and in-person sexual activities, and reveal challenges that MSM face in digital and physical spaces.



CONCLUSIONS, implications, and suggestions for future research are discussed further.

