Abstract

Mental health disorders, contributing considerably to the global disease burden, have seen a marked increase due to urbanization, economic challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These disorders, encompassing a spectrum from anxiety to schizophrenia, significantly impact individuals' cognitive, emotional, and functional capacities, while also straining societal resources through reduced workforce productivity and escalated healthcare costs. There are multiple mental health struggles of healthcare workers which can be characterized by long hours, high-pressure situations, and exposure to trauma. These occupational stressors, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, have heightened the prevalence of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, burnout, and post-traumatic stress disorder among healthcare professionals. The stigma surrounding mental health in the healthcare sector, coupled with fears of professional repercussions, often dissuades workers from seeking necessary help. The pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges, leading to worsening mental health conditions. By understanding the complexities of this crisis, the paper seeks to guide policy changes and institutional initiatives that prioritize and protect the mental health of those who are devoted to the care and well-being of others.

