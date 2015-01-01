Abstract

Annually, traumatic brain injury keeps afflicting millions of individuals around the world. Traumatic brain injury may manifest in various forms from minor changes in consciousness to persistent comatoseness and death. The entirety of the brain is impacted by a diffused type of injury and edema in the most severe form of traumatic brain injury. Depending on the degree of the injury, there are many different treatment options, ranging from regular cognitive therapy sessions to invasive surgical procedures like bilateral decompressive craniectomies. Clinical practice guidelines have been developed to standardize assessment, discharge education, and referral of traumatic brain injury patients in order to achieve best practice management. Guidelines are described as propositions derived from research and used to direct clinicians and patients in making decisions about the highest degree of care and best practices in clinical practice. In order to minimise the risk of secondary brain injury and maximise the prognosis, early detection and therapy of severe traumatic brain injury are essential. The methodical evaluation and management of life-threatening situations that result from this is followed by invasive steps to control the airway, respiratory physiology, and hemodynamics, all with the main objective of maintaining a sufficient level of cerebral perfusion. Preventing secondary injury is the fundamental goal of early therapy of severe traumatic brain injury, specifically by preventing hypotension and hypoxia. The purpose of this research is to review the available information about the emergency management of traumatic brain injury current guideline and new developments

Language: en