Abstract

Pediatric dental emergencies encompass a wide range of acute oral health issues in children that require immediate attention. These emergencies can result in pain, functional impairment, and long-term dental problems if not addressed promptly. They account for a significant portion of children's first dental visits. Life-threatening dental emergencies in children include situations where a child's life or health is at immediate risk. These can involve airway compromise due to severe facial swelling, cavernous sinus abscess, periorbital inflammation, high fever, uncontrolled bleeding, dislodgment of intraoral appliances, or avulsed permanent teeth in children with underlying medical conditions. Immediate intervention is crucial in these cases to prevent life-threatening complications. Urgent dental emergencies, while not immediately life-threatening, require prompt attention to alleviate pain, prevent complications, and restore oral health. These include severe toothaches, dental infections, dental abscesses, and orthodontic emergencies like broken braces or protruding wires. Soft tissue injuries, foreign body impaction, and traumatic dental injuries like dental fractures, avulsion, tooth intrusions, extrusions, and dental luxations also fall under this category. Timely treatment is essential to prevent further complications and ensure the best possible outcome for affected teeth and tissues. Traumatic dental injuries can vary in severity, from minor enamel cracks to complete avulsions, and may require treatments like dental bonding, veneers, crowns, or reimplantation of avulsed teeth. Fractures of supporting bones or jaws may accompany these injuries, necessitating immobilization or surgical intervention. Mouthguards are recommended for individuals engaging in activities with a risk of dental trauma to reduce the likelihood of injuries.

