Abstract

Seizures in the context of drug overdose present a complex challenge, primarily arising from central nervous system (CNS) stimulation, electrolyte imbalances, reduced seizure thresholds, drug interactions, hepatic impairment, and direct CNS toxicity. Commonly implicated substances include stimulants like amphetamines, cocaine, and ecstasy, as well as prescription medications like opioids and benzodiazepines. Management strategies include the use of benzodiazepines to reduce neuronal activity, fluid resuscitation, electrolyte replacement therapy, and specific interventions for drug interactions and hepatic impairment. The clinical manifestations of drug-induced seizures are diverse, including convulsions, altered consciousness, autonomic dysfunction, focal neurological deficits, and in severe cases, status epilepticus. These manifestations require swift and targeted clinical interventions to minimize patient morbidity and mortality. This comprehensive review addresses the significant public health concern of drug overdose-related seizures, focusing on the triggers and appropriate countermeasures. The management of drug overdose-induced seizures is a nuanced and multifaceted process. It demands a coordinated effort from healthcare professionals, integrating prevention strategies, patientcentered care, and continuous monitoring to ensure effective management and long-term recovery.

