Abstract

Injuries to the face and mouth that occur during sports activities are a concern for athletes. It is important to understand the types of injuries, ways to prevent them and how to manage them. This review explores the aspects of oral injuries in children who participate in sports, including dental trauma lip injuries, facial bone fractures and soft tissue injuries. Dental trauma is especially common and can have lasting effects that require extensive dental treatment. Facial bone fractures can range in severity, often requiring intervention. Soft tissue injuries are also quite common and can potentially cause disfigurement, so they need wound care. To create an environment for sports activities, preventive measures like using fitted mouth guards and helmets as well as making rule modifications are essential. Educational programs targeting coaches and young athletes play a role in raising awareness about these injuries and promoting participation. It is crucial to identify injuries and provide appropriate management for optimal recovery. Implementing strategies such as using gear recommended by dental associations (like custom fitted mouth guards and helmets) significantly helps reduce the occurrence and severity of these injuries. In summary, the review underscores the challenges involved in dealing with injuries related to sports in children. It emphasizes the significance of taking actions and providing interventions. The healthcare community's dedication to improving protocols and promoting a safetyoriented environment is crucial for safeguarding the health of athletes participating in sports.

