Abstract

Sports-related dental trauma pertains to injuries occurring during sports or physical activities that affect the teeth, mouth, or surrounding oral structures. This prevalent type of sports injury can impact athletes of all ages across various sports and recreational pursuits. Crucially, preventive measures, including the use of protective gear like mouthguards and helmets, play a vital role in minimizing the risk of dental injuries during sports. Guidelines from authoritative bodies, such as the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry's Policy on Prevention of Sports-Related Orofacial Injuries, underscore the significance of protective gear in reducing these injuries. This review critically evaluates the effectiveness of current protective gear, encompassing mouthguards, helmets, and facial shields, while also addressing challenges like user compliance and comfort issues. By conducting a thorough analysis, the aim is not only to contribute to the academic discourse on sports dentistry but also to offer practical insights and recommendations for enhancing protective measures. Emphasizing a comprehensive approach involving technological advancements, educational initiatives, and strict adherence to safety protocols, the integration of protective gear emerges as a pivotal element in safeguarding the oral health and overall well-being of athletes engaged in diverse sporting disciplines.

Language: en