Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiology and patterns of gymnastics-related Head & Neck trauma injuries using the NEISS database from 2001 to 2020. STUDY DESIGN AND SETTING: Cross-sectional analysis of a national database.



METHODS: Gymnastics-related ED visits between 2001 and 2020 were queried from the NEISS database. Bivariate chi-squared analyses were used to compare injury demographics, location, type, and disposition. Fracture location was identified using the narrative description of each case and were divided into subtypes for further analysis.



RESULTS: 1455 gymnastics-related head and neck traumatic injuries were identified. The majority were in females (65.8%). The most common presenting age group was pediatric (≤18 years) (92.7%), and the largest racial group was Caucasian (51.5%). Of all location subtypes, facial injuries were the most common presenting injury type overall (45.2%). Regarding injury types, lacerations were most common (36.8%), followed by dental injury (30.7%) and fractures (21.2%). The most common location of head and neck fractures was the nose (45.8%), followed by cervical spine (16.7%) and orbit (13.3%). The majority (95.7%) of gymnastics-related head and neck traumatic injuries presenting to the ED were treated and discharged.



CONCLUSION: This study characterizes gymnastics-related head and neck injuries which is a topic that is under-studied. The findings from this study are helpful for gymnasts and those who care for them including providers, coaches and guardians, and this data may help inform future guidelines for treatment and injury prevention.

