Citation
Sarli AC, Sang HI, Syverson DJ, Axtman B, Bjordahl P, Ahmeti M. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
DOI
PMID
38520273
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study is to compare impact of COVID-19 on trauma volume and characteristics on a set of trauma centers with a rural catchment area. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected different parts of the country quite differently, both in case volume and in local responses. State-wide responses have varied considerably, including variations in local mask mandates, school closures, and social distancing measures.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; frontier; rural; trauma