|
Citation
|
Beiter KJ, Knowles SM, Tedesco A, Leonardi C, Scharf PL, Chapman BM, Brown TA, Schoen JE, Stuke LE, Greiffenstein PP, Marr AB, Hunt JP, Smith AA. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38520302
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The United States has one of the highest rates of gun violence and mass shootings. Timely medical attention in such events is critical. The objective of this study was to assess geographic disparities in mass shootings and access to trauma centers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health care access; mass shooting; trauma center