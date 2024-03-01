Abstract

A 54-year-old man presented to the ophthalmic emergency department of our center with eye pain and blurred vision in his right eye following a workplace accident. Examination revealed a penetrating corneal injury with the presence of an intraocular foreign body (IOFB) involving the corneoscleral limbus, perforating the cornea, iris, anterior lens capsule, and lens. Immediate surgical intervention was carried out with the extraction of the IOFB, identified as an 8 mm mussel shell fragment, and the removal of the resulting traumatic cataract. Both preoperative and postoperative examinations showed an attached retina with no signs of retinal tears or vitreous hemorrhage. Appropriate management in this case, along with the timely identification of the agent, led to favorable outcomes despite the size of the intraocular foreign body.

