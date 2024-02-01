|
Citation
Vollert J, Kumar A, Coady EC, Cullinan P, Dyball D, Fear NT, Gan Z, Miller EF, Sprinckmoller S, Schofield S, Bennett A, Bull AMJ, Boos CJ, Rice ASC, Kemp HI. Br. J. Anaesth. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Chronic pain after injury poses a serious health burden. As a result of advances in medical technology, ever more military personnel survive severe combat injuries, but long-term pain outcomes are unknown. We aimed to assess rates of pain in a representative sample of UK military personnel with and without combat injuries.
METHODS: We used data from the ADVANCE cohort study (ISRCTN57285353). Individuals deployed as UK armed forces to Afghanistan were recruited to include those with physical combat injuries, and a frequency-matched uninjured comparison group. Participants completed self-reported questionnaires, including 'overall' pain intensity and self-assessment of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.
RESULTS: A total of 579 participants with combat injury, including 161 with amputations, and 565 uninjured participants were included in the analysis (median 8 yr since injury/deployment). Frequency of moderate or severe pain was 18% (n=202), and was higher in the injured group (n=140, 24%) compared with the uninjured group (n=62, 11%, relative risk: 1.1, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.0-1.2, P<0.001), and lower in the amputation injury subgroup (n=31, 19%) compared with the non-amputation injury subgroup (n=109, 26%, relative risk: 0.9, 95% CI: 0.9-1.0, P=0.034). Presence of at least moderate pain was associated with higher rates of post-traumatic stress (RR: 3.7, 95% CI: 2.7-5.0), anxiety (RR: 3.2, 95% CI: 2.4-4.3), and depression (RR: 3.4, 95% CI: 2.7-4.5) after accounting for injury.
CONCLUSION: Combat injury, but not amputation, was associated with a higher frequency of moderate to severe pain intensity in this cohort, and pain was associated with adverse mental health outcomes.
Language: en