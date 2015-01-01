Abstract

AIMS: Suicidal ideation (SID) in patients with diabetes mellitus is increasingly acknowledged. Still, the underlying mechanisms are unclear. We examined SID prevalences in patients with diabetes, its association with different types of abuse, and a mediating effect of personality functioning.



METHODS: In a representative population sample (N = 2,515), diabetes, SID, abuse (ICAST-R), personality functioning (OPD-SQS), and depression/anxiety (PHQ-4) were assessed by self-report. Statistical analyses comprised Chi(2)-Tests, logistic regression and mediation analyses.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SID (21.8 %) was three fold higher in patients with diabetes compared to the general population. Abuse further increased the likelihood to report SID in diabetes patients (sexual: 48.1 % vs. 18.2 %; χ(2)((1)) = 12.233, p <.001; emotional: 35.7 % vs. 15.7 %; χ(2)((1)) = 10.892, p <.001). A dose-response relationship between the number of abuse experiences and SID was observed (one abuse experience: OR = 1.138, 95 %-CI [0.433, 2.990], p =.793, >2 abuse experiences: OR = 2.693, 95 %-CI [1.278, 5.675], p =.009). Impaired personality functioning had an indirect effect on the association between emotional abuse and SID (b = 0.25, 95 %-CI [0.037, 0.551]).



CONCLUSIONS: Diabetes patients experience increased SID prevalences, especially those with emotional or sexual abuse. In individuals with a history of emotional abuse, impaired personality functioning partly explained SID and should therefore be considered and addressed in this patient group.

