Abstract

As negative drug tests are frequently a condition for employment, some people who use drugs will try to subvert the testing. In this study, systematic web monitoring was used to investigate how drug test subversion is discussed online. Posts pertaining to drug test subversion were obtained from public websites and the dark web (n = 634, July-December 2021). Most information from public websites came from Twitter (65%), and 94% of dark web posts were from Reddit. The posts were manually coded to extract quantitative and qualitative information about drug test subversion tactics. Most posts discussed urine drug tests (85%), followed by hair (11%) and oral fluid (2%), and the most discussed drugs were marijuana (72%) and cocaine (7.3%). Urine drug test subversion mainly pertained to specimen substitution, with synthetic urine or urine from another person. Another strategy was to mask diluted urine by ingesting creatine. Urine adulteration was rarely discussed. Hair test subversion involved harsh treatments with products such as bleach, baking soda, and/or detergent. Hair removal was also discussed. Oral fluid test subversion focused on removing drugs from the oral cavity through vigorous brushing of teeth and tongue as well as the use of mouthwash, hydrogen peroxide, gum, and commercial detox products. This study highlights subversion strategies used by donors. Although little evidence was provided as to the effectiveness of these strategies, this information may help guide future studies and development of specimen validity testing to minimize the impact of drug test subversion attempts.

