Citation
Quist AJL, Hovav A, Silverman AD, Shamasunder B, Johnston JE. Environ. Health 2024; 23(1): e31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38519920
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In early October 2021, thousands of residents in Carson, California began complaining of malodors and headaches. Hydrogen sulfide (H(2)S), a noxious odorous gas, was measured at concentrations up to 7000 parts per billion (ppb) and remained above California's acute air quality standard of 30 ppb for a month. Intermittent elevations of H(2)S continued for 3 months. After 2 months of malodor in this environmental justice community, a government agency attributed the H(2)S to environmental pollution from a warehouse fire. Research has yielded conflicting results on the health effects of H(2)S exposure at levels that were experienced during this event. This research fills a critical need for understanding how people perceive and experience emergent environmental health events and will help shape future responses.
Language: en
Keywords
Disaster; Emergency response; Environmental health; Environmental justice; Odors; Perceptions