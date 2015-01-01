Abstract

In recent years, collection and analysis of condom evidence in sexual assault investigations are becoming more common in forensic caseworks. Condom analysis can provide investigative leads or establish potential contact between the suspect and victim in the absence of DNA evidence or supplement biological evidence. Recent forensic literature shows significant advancements in the analysis of condom lubricants, including casework samples. There is an increasing trend in the use of chemometric tools for the comparison and interpretation of the results. This review highlights the advances in common analytical techniques used for the analysis of condom lubricants with a particular focus on the developments occurring in recent years, including chemometric interpretation. The analysis of reference and casework samples (swab samples, samples on skin, clothing and fingermark) are discussed separately. For casework samples, the transfer and persistence of different lubricant formulations are discussed, along with their detection with various analytical approaches. The issues with the interpretation of lubricants are also discussed in another section, with particular emphasis on samples such as personal hygiene products which have similar formulations with sexual lubricants and the interpretation of negative profiles. The current challenges in the field and prospects for future research are also discussed.

