Abstract

This study investigates the mediating role of activity restriction in the relationship between the fear of falling and health outcomes. This was a cross-sectional study with convenience sampling of 316 nursing home residents. Generalized structural equation modeling was conducted to test the mediating role. The results showed that residents with fear of falling were more likely to restrict their activities and residents who often or always restricted activities reported lower levels of quality of life and higher levels of depression. Severe activity restriction accounted for 75 % of the total effect of fear of falling on quality of life and 69 % of the total effect of fear of falling on depression. Fall prevention efforts should focus on strategies or interventions to reduce residents' excessive fear of falling and promote activity engagement. Physical and social activities will not only prevent future falls but also improve residents' quality of life and mental health.

