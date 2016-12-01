Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Various attempts at automation have been made to reduce the administrative burden of manually assigning Abbreviated Injury Severity (AIS) codes to derive Injury Severity Scores (ISS) in trauma registry data. The accuracy of the resulting measures remains unclear, especially in the New Zealand (NZ) context. The aim of this study was to compare ISS derived from hospital discharge International Classification of Diseases Australian Modification (ICD-10-AM) codes with ISS recorded in the NZ Trauma Registry (NZTR).



METHODS: Individuals admitted to hospital and enrolled in the NZTR between 1 December 2016 and 30 November 2018 were included. ISS were calculated using a modified ICD to AIS mapping tool. The agreement between both methods for raw scores was assessed by the Intraclass Correlation Coefficient (ICC), and for categorical scores the Kappa and weighted Kappa index were used. Analysis was conducted by gender, age, ethnicity, and mechanism of injury.



RESULTS: 3,156 patients fulfilled the inclusion criteria. The ICC for agreement between the methods was poor (0.40, 95 % CI: 0.37-0.43). The Kappa index indicated slight agreement between both methods when using a cut-off value of 12 (0.06; 95 % CI: 0.01-0.12) and 15 (0.13 6; 95 % CI: 0.09-0.17).



CONCLUSION: Although the overall agreement between NZTR-ISS and ICD-ISS was slight, ICD-derived scores may be useful to describe injury patterns and for body region-specific estimations when manually coded ISS are not available.

