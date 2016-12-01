|
INTRODUCTION: Various attempts at automation have been made to reduce the administrative burden of manually assigning Abbreviated Injury Severity (AIS) codes to derive Injury Severity Scores (ISS) in trauma registry data. The accuracy of the resulting measures remains unclear, especially in the New Zealand (NZ) context. The aim of this study was to compare ISS derived from hospital discharge International Classification of Diseases Australian Modification (ICD-10-AM) codes with ISS recorded in the NZ Trauma Registry (NZTR).
Agreement; Injury severity score; International classification of diseases; Mapping tool; Trauma registry