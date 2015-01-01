Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Methamphetamine (MAP) is a highly addictive stimulant known to have detrimental effects on the brain and various physiological systems, including an elevation in heart rate and blood pressure. Additionally, MAP use has been linked to the development of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), a serious and potentially fatal condition that is notably prevalent among young individuals. CASE PRESENTATION: We present the case of a 42-year-old man who suffered a massive ICH due to hypertension resulting from MAP poisoning. The patient presented with symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and blurred vision for around two hours following the accidental inhalation of MAP. However, his condition was significantly improved through the implementation of neurosurgical intervention. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: In recent years, the misuse of MAP among young adults has raised concerns about its association with ICH. ICH is a type of stroke where a blood vessel in the brain ruptures due to high blood pressure, causing bleeding. This medical emergency can lead to various symptoms, such as severe headaches, loss of consciousness, and paralysis. ICH is indeed a serious and life-threatening condition that necessitates prompt medical attention. It can also lead to long-term adverse effects for the individual affected.



CONCLUSIONS: The association with ICH and MAP abuse among young adults is a substantial public health issue. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms underlying MAP abuse-induced elevation of ICH risk, further exploration is necessary.

Language: en