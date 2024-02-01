Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify risk subgroups of youth suicide decedents using demographic and clinical psychiatric and medical diagnostic profiles to inform tailored youth suicide prevention efforts.



METHODS: This study linked Ohio Medicaid and death certificate data for Medicaid enrolled youth aged 8-25 years who died by suicide between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2020 (N = 511). Latent class analysis was used to identify distinct clinical risk subgroups.



RESULTS: Three latent classes were identified. Internalizing problems were common across all classes, but especially prevalent in class 1, the High Internalizing + Multiple Comorbidities group (n = 152, 30%). A prior history of suicidal behavior was confined to class 1 decedents, who were otherwise characterized by substance misuse, and multiple psychiatric and medical comorbidities. Class 2 decedents, the Internalizing + Externalizing group (n = 176, 34%), were more often younger, male, Black, and unlikely to have a history of substance misuse. Decedents in class 3, the Internalizing + Substance Misuse group (n = 183, 36%), were more often older and likely to have a history of substance misuse, but unlikely to exhibit other externalizing problems.



DISCUSSION: Internalizing psychopathology is particularly common among youth who die by suicide, with comorbid externalizing psychopathology, substance misuse, and medical problems contributing to youth suicide risk. Because less than a third of youth who die by suicide have a prior history of recognized suicidal thinking or behavior, universal screening for youth suicide risk should be considered, particularly in younger children, and efforts to integrate suicide prevention in traditional health care settings should be prioritized.

