Abstract

While most friction burns are adequately managed in an outpatient setting, many may require hospital admission, operative excision, and extended care. To this day, there is a wide variance in friction burn management. Our goal is to review the etiology, management, and outcomes of such burns warranting hospitalization. We conducted a retrospective review of all friction burns admitted to a single, American Burn Association verified burn center from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020. 28 (34%) patients required surgery for their friction burns and 15 (18%) ultimately required a split-thickness skin graft. The mean number of operations was 2.4 (95% CI 1.6-3.1). Overall, the operative group was younger (29.9 vs 38.3 years, p=0.026), more likely to have a concomitant traumatic brain injury (25% vs 7%, p=0.027) and had a longer hospital length of stay (17.5 vs 3.9 days, p<0.001). Both groups had a similar overall TBSA (8.5% vs 10.0%, p=0.35), but the operative group had larger surface area comprised of 3rd degree burns (3.05% vs 0.2%, p<0.001). Overall, friction burns resulting in hospital admission are associated with high-energy traumatic mechanisms and concomitant injuries. Patients who need operative intervention of their burns typically require multiple procedures often culminating in a split-thickness skin graft. While non-operative management of friction burns with topical agents has been found to be successful, patients with higher injury severity scores should be monitored very closely as they may require surgical excision.

Language: en