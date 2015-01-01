Abstract

To investigate and compare the effectiveness of Nintendo Wii games and home exercises on balance functions in patients with osteoporosis, an important disease adversely affecting balance functions. The patients included in the study were randomized into two groups the Wii exercise group (n = 30) and the home exercise group (n = 30). Wii exercise group performed balance exercises with a Nintendo Wii device and balance board three times a week for 12 weeks under the supervision of a physiotherapist in the hospital, and home exercise group was prescribed home exercises three days a week for 12 weeks. Balance functions were evaluated with the timed up-and-go-test and Berg Balance Scale, and the fall risk was evaluated with the Falls Efficacy Scale at the beginning and end of 12 weeks of treatment. Comparison of pre- and post-treatment timed up-and-go-test, Berg Balance Scale, and Falls Efficacy Scale results in both groups revealed statistically significant improvements (p = 0.001; p < 0.05). Furthermore, post-treatment test scores between the two groups demonstrated a significant enhancement in Wii exercise group regarding the Berg Balance Scale score (Mean ± SD 52.9 ± 3.63) (p = 0.001; p < 0.05). Within the osteoporotic population, balance functions serve as robust predictors of fall risk. Improvement in balance functions is crucial for the prevention of falls and subsequent osteoporotic fractures. In our study, we found that balance exercises performed with Wii games are effective in improving balance functions in patients with osteoporosis.

Language: en