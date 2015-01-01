|
Citation
Xiong P, Chen Y, Shi Y, Liu M, Yang W, Liang B, Liu Y. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38520514
Abstract
PURPOSE: Our study aims to evaluate the global burden of disease attributable to IPV from 1990 to 2019 at global, regional, national, and socio-demographic index (SDI) levels. Our research question is: What is the global burden of disease attributable to intimate partner violence (IPV) from 1990 to 2019, and how does it vary at global, regional, national, and socio-demographic index (SDI) levels? METHODS: Data parameters for the number of deaths, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and age-standardized rate were obtained from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. We calculated the percentage change and population attributable fraction with 95% uncertainty intervals.
Language: en
Keywords
Depressive disorders; Global burden of disease; HIV/AIDS; Interpersonal violence; Intimate partner violence